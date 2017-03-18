Grow A Beautiful Organic Garden With These Tips

There are a lot of great reasons to start or maintain a garden: fresh air; sunlight; and exposure to nature are great for your health; and growing your own flowers and/or food can be an empowering experience. If you're interested in gardening but you could use a few tips to make your gardening experience easier and more pleasant, read on!

If frost has killed your pumpkins before they've had a chance to turn orange, it's not too late to save them. Cut the pumpkins off the vine, leaving a minimum of 4 inches of the vine on the top of the pumpkin. Wash them thoroughly with water mixed with a small amount of bleach to prevent the development of mold. Bring them inside, and place them in a warm, sunny location, turning them occasionally so the sun can reach all the green areas of the pumpkin. Within a few weeks or less, you'll have bright orange pumpkins to carve into jack-o-lanterns or use to make homemade pumpkin pie.

Don't grow food no one will eat. Just because you can grow something, doesn't mean you should. If your kids don't like spinach now, fresh spinach from the garden isn't going to change that and much will go to waste. Consider what you and your family like to eat and then determine your garden accordingly.

When you do gardening, make sure that you have a good pair of gardening gloves. Gardening is rough on your hands. Thorns and sharp branches can hurt your hands if they are not protected by gloves. Sometimes you cannot see what is in a bush when you stick your hand in there to prune. Wearing a pair of gardening gloves will make sure that your hands will not be injured.

If you are considering planting a garden take the time to plan it out. This helps you remember where each plant was planted before they begin to sprout. You are also less likely to lose smaller members of the larger garden in the overall mix.

Before starting a garden, it is important that you have a plan. Without one, your garden may not come out the way you want it to. Some things to plan out include where to put the garden in your yard, what you want to grow, and whether to start from seed or plants.

Slide your fingernails against a bar of soap to prevent dirt from getting under your nails. The dirt doesn't necessarily hurt you, but you will save time and effort when cleaning your hands later. Instead of having to dig underneath your nails, you can just use a nailbrush to quickly remove the soap residue.

As you plan your garden this year, change the layout so that it's different from where the various plants were located last year. For example, place your tomatoes in the part of the garden where the corn grew last season. This rotation of crops will help keep your soil from becoming depleted of the nutrients needed by each type of vegetable.

Use water efficiently as possible. One of the most precious resources in the world today is fresh water. It just cannot be wasted, so the use of mulch and soaker hoses are an efficient way to minimize the impact of the garden on the water supply. Consider having a rain barrel near the garden to capture and save rainwater for a minimal impact garden.

Brighten up your winter garden with trees that have interesting bark. A winter garden can tend to look bare and drab, especially if you live in a very cold climate. Three good choices are a paperbark maple, silver birch or scarlet willow. This will make a quite noticeable difference to the look of your garden.

Integrate low-growing strawberries into your yard's landscape. Instead of setting aside fruit plants in a separate area, choose strawberries, such as alpine varieties, to use a ground cover that doubles as a fruit garden. These spreading, low-growing plants look attractive and grow well in areas that have a lot of sun.

Be sure to split the irises. You can divide those overgrown clumps and increase the amount of irises you have. Lift bulbous irises when the foliage is dead. If you split the bulbs that you pull up, and replant them, they will bloom the following year. You should divide rhizomes using a knife. Discard the center and cut pieces from the exterior. Don't plant any pieces that don't have any strong offshoots. Replant your cuttings immediately for the best results.

As you can see, gardening is easy despite the factors in your life. Gardening can be a relaxing and rewarding hobby, while encouraging you to go outside and be familiar with the planet. Gardening is an excellent way to get your family together, too. You should start your gardening efforts today!